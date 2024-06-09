Low-cost health insurance would be a game-changer for SA consumers
Affordable products would expand access to care in SA, says medical schemes industry
09 June 2024 - 00:00
The medical schemes industry has for years been pushing the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to develop a regulatory framework for low-cost benefit options which it says would open up the medical scheme market to low-income workers who can’t afford more expensive medical scheme memberships. These products would also have the added benefit of alleviating pressure on the overburdened public health-care system. ..
