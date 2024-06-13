SPOTLIGHT | Feel the emotions in Pixar sequel; dragon whisperers back in second season on Showmax

This week’s Spotlight episode looks in on the new Pixar Animation sequel at cinemas, the second season of the popular House of the Dragon series, and plenty of great suggestions for what’s on in cinemas this long weekend.

Inside Out 2 is on at cinemas, in IMAX and 3D. This story, in which human emotions are the characters (remember Anger, Joy, Sadness, Fear and Disgust?) makes room for new additions in the follow-up instalment from Disney Pixar Animation. Newcomers Anxiety (voiced by Mata Hawke), and sidekick Embarrassment (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser), show up in the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, leaving well established emotions unsure about their place in her life. Directed by Kelsey Mann (The Good Dinosaur, Lightyear) the film is adventurous, hilarious and very clever. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the local premiere this week.

DStv Box Office brings you Immaculate, and if you missed this scary mystery at cinemas now is the time to catch it at home. An American nun journeys to a remote Italian countryside where her initial warm welcome to the town quickly turns into a living nightmare as unspeakable horrors are revealed. Not for the faint-hearted.

Streaming on Showmax is House of the Dragon, as the most twisted family feud returns in preparation for civil war in the new season of this award-winning series. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the House of Targaryen is under threat as two crowns head for war, fighting for the throne. The series sees the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, with new cast members Abubakar Salim and Gayle Rankin. Don’t miss the battle for one throne and reacquaint yourself with the members of the famed House Targaryen, with the ability to tame dragons. Streaming from June 17.

There's a smorgasbord of Youth Day weekend cinema. The long weekend offers an ideal opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment on the big screen. Spotlight features highlights from a wide range of movies across the adventure, drama, comedy, action and animation genres to help you make a selection.