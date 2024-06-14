Meet Woolworths’ Youth Makers challenge winners
Woolies celebrates Youth Month by investing R2m to help 15 talented young entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level
Last year, Woolworths launched its Youth Makers competition to help young entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Hundreds of hopeful young small business owners entered the competition, and 32 finalists were invited to pitch their businesses. Fifteen winners were selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn from some of the best in the field.
Shop the Youth Makers range
Cape Town: June 24 to July 5 at Woolworths V&A Waterfront
Johannesburg: July 22 to August 2 at Woolworths Sandton City
Durban: August 19 to 30 at Woolworths Gateway
Each winner receives a year of mentorship from Woolworths experts to support them in building sound foundations for the retail world, insights into how retail works in SA, the opportunity to market to Woolies customers, and a R130,000 grant to grow their brands.
During June, July and August, Woolies will showcase the 15 Youth Makers and their products and services in three of its flagship stores in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
The Woolworths Youth Makers competition forms part of Woolies’ Inclusive Justice Initiative; a commitment to inspire inclusive growth by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation, and promoting inclusion and empowerment.
Woolies aims to uplift small youth-owned businesses and improve the socioeconomic reality of our youth — a vital step towards building a more inclusive future for all.
Meet the Youth Makers
You'll have the opportunity to meet the winners of the Youth Makers competition in person at Woolies flagship stores this winter:
- Cape Town: June 29 and 30 at Woolworths V&A Waterfront;
- Johannesburg: July 27 and 28 at Woolworths Sandton City; and
- Durban: August 24 and 25 at Woolworths Gateway.
The winners are:
Balini Naidoo Engelbrecht
Balini Naidoo Engelbrecht is the trailblazing fashion designer behind Balini Braille Clothing, a clothing brand aimed at creating a more accessible and inclusive shopping experience for blind and visually impaired people. After years of research and prototyping, Naidoo Engelbrecht developed her designs along with her very own Braille Identification System used on each garment.
Helen-Jean Stubbs and Sim Cele
Helen-Jean Stubbs and Sim Cele are the dynamic duo behind Enzo’s Mighty Bites, a brand that provides tasty, affordable and healthy snack alternatives for busy moms and their little ones. What started as a snack mix for Enzo, Helen’s son and a few friends, has blossomed into a small-scale operation. The pair of friends have worked hard to grow their product into one that is loved not only by kids, but also the entire family.
Hlubi Hewu
Hlubi Hewu is a property valuer by profession and entrepreneur at heart. She's the wizard behind Planned Gifts, a luxury gifting operation specialising in flowers, balloons, gift boxes and intimate events. Born during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Hewu spotted an opportunity to bring happiness to others amid a period of isolation and sadness.
Isabel Bothma
Isabel Bothma is the vibrant, passionate designer behind Isa B Jewellery Designs. Her jewellery brand strives to create fresh and unusual designs that leave customers feeling unique and stylish.
Kabelo Moraloki
Kabelo Moraloki is the gifted visual artist and graphic designer behind Kabelo Moraloki Art. He leveraged his sharp eye for art and design to create a selection of apparel and homeware products based on his artworks, making it accessible to a wider audience of art lovers.
Khaya Burwana
Khaya Burwana is the ambitious leader behind Agrikey Farming, a mixed farm specialising in poultry and vegetables in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Originally from the Eastern Cape, his passion for agriculture goes as far back as he can remember. Burwana dreams of a future where young people like him can become involved in agriculture and food production, building a sustainable and food secure nation where all can benefit.
Makomborero Mutezo
Makomborero Mutezo loves food, industrial design and fashion. He is the founder of The Hungry Mute, a brand that combines his passion for food and design to create a unique experience for every customer. His launch product, the gourmet brownie, debuted in February 2023 and has a diverse flavour profile made from unique and raw ingredients sourced across the African continent.
Michael Ludwig Hittinger
Fashion designer Michael Ludwig Hittinger is the founder and creative mind behind Michael Ludwig Studios, a brand motivated by slow fashion that celebrates gender expression, inclusivity and the human experience. As someone who identifies as nonbinary, Hittinger wanted to make clothes that lives outside of the gender binary.
Neo Dulaze and Katleho Mchalla
Neo Dulaze and Katleho Mchalla, a brother and sister duo, turned their love and passion for design and interiors into Berry Homeware. Hailing from Gauteng on Blueberry Road, the siblings started their Berry journey with a collection of home fragrances. From there, they extended their range to include art pieces, home décor and table linen sets that are durable, unique and environmentally sustainable.
Nompumelelo Nhlapo
Nompumelelo Nhlapo is the visionary behind Gadat, a luxury fashion house based in Johannesburg. She can trace her love of fashion as far back as five years old, when her stepfather brought her paper dolls, sparking a love for design. Nhlapo has built a fashion brand rooted in intentionality, sustainability and one-of-a-kind pieces, and each garment is crafted strictly with the purpose of being a long-lasting investment.
Sibusiso Mokhachane
Sibusiso Mokhachane is the artist and creative behind Soulart Foundation, a design studio specialising in multidisciplinary art, sustainably produced luggage and streetwear. The brand believes in using what you have, where you are. It produces recycled and upcycled luggage, textiles and clothing, and is passionate about creating opportunities for the youth and the broader community in Soweto.
Tenele Zwane
Tenele Zwane is the designer, crochet master and founder of Subtle-T Designs, a clothing brand that uses the craft of crochet to create bold, vibrant and quality resort wear. Zwane draws inspiration from the richness of the African landscape, which allows her to stay in touch with her cultural identity and showcase the diversity of African fashion.
Oageng Manana and Tshegofatso Ramothibe
Oageng Manana and Tshegofatso Ramothibe are the duo behind Meetlo by Citybirds, a design studio that creates exquisite African-inspired, quality furniture and interior design planning.
Unathi Mgolombane
Unathi Mgolombane is the environmentally-conscious craft artist behind doba.upcycle, a business that takes discarded waste materials found everywhere from her home to municipal dump sites, and transforms it into carefully constructed, innovative and stunning jewellery pieces.
Xolile Mabuza
Xolile Mabuza is a Swati cricket analyst, spoken word artist and the skilled founder of Tendalo Trading, a company specialising in creating sustainable and ethically sourced bags from recycled and upcycled rubber car tubes. Mabuza is incredibly passionate about building a business that is kind to the environment and positively contributes towards the circular economy.
