Meet Woolworths’ Youth Makers challenge winners

Each winner receives a year of mentorship from Woolworths experts to support them in building sound foundations for the retail world, insights into how retail works in SA, the opportunity to market to Woolies customers, and a R130,000 grant to grow their brands.

During June, July and August, Woolies will showcase the 15 Youth Makers and their products and services in three of its flagship stores in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Woolworths Youth Makers competition forms part of Woolies’ Inclusive Justice Initiative; a commitment to inspire inclusive growth by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation, and promoting inclusion and empowerment.

Woolies aims to uplift small youth-owned businesses and improve the socioeconomic reality of our youth — a vital step towards building a more inclusive future for all.

Meet the Youth Makers

You'll have the opportunity to meet the winners of the Youth Makers competition in person at Woolies flagship stores this winter:

Cape Town: June 29 and 30 at Woolworths V&A Waterfront;

The winners are:

Balini Naidoo Engelbrecht

Balini Naidoo Engelbrecht is the trailblazing fashion designer behind Balini Braille Clothing, a clothing brand aimed at creating a more accessible and inclusive shopping experience for blind and visually impaired people. After years of research and prototyping, Naidoo Engelbrecht developed her designs along with her very own Braille Identification System used on each garment.