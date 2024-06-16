Lifestyle

African fashion in the fab lane

From dolls to South Africa's top darlings, Keneuoe Mhletswa details her rise in the fashion industry

16 June 2024 - 08:40 By Andrea Nagel

Keneuoe Mhletswa is a 33-year-old designer, who's passion for fashion began in childhood. “Even then, my love for clothes manifested in how I dressed my dolls and customised their outfits. By 17, after completing high school, my desire to formally hone my skills and creativity solidified my decision to pursue fashion design as a career.”..

