Food, food everywhere, and not a morsel to eat
The number one cause of human death is the food we eat, says Ngcobo
16 June 2024 - 08:11
Last week I paid our family doctor hundreds of rands I didn’t have to instruct me to never enjoy food again. She didn’t use those exact words, but she gave me a long list of foods and beverages I’m now prohibited from consuming (unless I want to die a slow, painful death). It was a culinary Mexican standoff. I have every intention of seeing all my children graduate from university, get married, create their own broods of ungrateful brats and then welcome them back home after their divorces. These are the lofty goals I’m clinging on to dear life for. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.