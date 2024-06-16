Kujenga playing at Basha Uhuru
Joburg’s most anticipated creative festival, Constitution Hill’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival, will offer a packed line-up at the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival, creative immersions and art-filled experiences for its 2024 edition from June 27-29. It's become one of Gauteng’s biggest youth arts events, attracting thousands of young people from diverse cultural backgrounds to commemorate Youth Month together in a safe and engaging environment. The theme of the 2024 edition is “30 Years of Creative Freedom” — highlighting the role of young people and their participation in creative and social movements. Participants and performers this year include Sophie Ndaba, Mmabatho Montsho, Kabza De Small, MÖRDA, Sjava, Nadia Nakai, Fka Mash, Kujenga, Holly Rey, Solo Ntsizwa ka Mthimkhulu and PONACOLADA X NKLY...
