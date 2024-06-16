LAST WORD
Mourn the loss of the dining table, that epicentre of family life
Technological advances have given rise to the loneliness of the long distance communicator, writes Aspasia Karras
16 June 2024 - 08:05
Maybe this is just the way it was with my own grannies, but in their world the dining table was the most important piece of furniture in the house. Maybe it's a Greek thing, but astonishingly, when my granny inevitably downsized her living arrangements as she aged, the huge dining table — and a tiny peripatetic turtle called Hercules — came with her. It was a no-brainer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.