FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

We tackle the medical aid vs medical insurance debate and experts advise on a variety of topics, from keeping youngsters healthy to breast cancer and melanoma treatments

18 June 2024 - 14:55
Read about a variety of treatments and health advice in this issue of Healthy Times.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/klenova

In this issue of Healthy Times we chat to SA goalkeeper Ronwen Williams about his fitness routine and what he does to stay mentally and physically grounded. We examine what to know and how to treat triple-negative breast cancer and melanoma, by exploring the warning signs you shouldn't ignore, plus offer tips for protecting your skin and reducing your risk of skin cancer.

We get the experts' advice concerning post-partum thyroiditis, and also how parents can find help trying to keep the young ones healthy during winter.

We share much-needed consumer advice on the medical aid vs medical insurance debate and also where hospital plans fit in, making it difficult to decide what the best solution is to meet your needs. We discuss what you need to consider.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full-screen for ease of reading):

