Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
This week’s episode of Spotlight features epic action flick Chief of Station starring American actor Aaron Eckhart, thriller Knox Goes Away and a range of streaming entertainment for the school holidays.
Chief of Station, out Friday at cinemas, is an action thriller about a former CIA station chief whose life is turned upside down when he finds a cryptic message that suggests his wife's death was not an accident.
Benjamin Malloy (Eckhart) is plunged back into the treacherous East European espionage underworld where he has to unravel a conspiracy he would never have anticipated.
Directed by Jesse V Johnson (The Debt Collector) and starring Eckhart, and Olga Kurylenko.
DStv Box Office brings Knox Goes Away, directed by and starring Michael Keaton alongside Al Pacino and James Marsden. It's an endearing and mind-bending story of a contract killer diagnosed with dementia.
His estranged son comes to his aid in a last effort to redeem and amend their relationship. The film offers a rare family drama for the discerning viewer.
School holidays are here and a variety of entertainment is available to stream. Showmax's family entertainment includes Sonic The Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles, box office hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and crowd-pleaser Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Don't miss Spotlight's looking-ahead segment that focuses on upcoming cinema releases including Longlegs (July 12), The Widow Clicquot (August 9) and the much-anticipated Alien: Romulus (August 16) and Despicable Me 4 (June 29).
SPOTLIGHT | Aaron Eckhart brings gravitas to the spy world in his latest movie to hit the big screen
Showmax's family entertainment includes 'Sonic The Hedgehog' spin-off 'Knuckles', box office hit 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and crowd-pleaser 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
