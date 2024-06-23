Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame
SA's Pitbull has found his forte in slap fighting, which is setting social media alight with its dramatic, albeit controversial, onstage antics writes Andrea Nagel
23 June 2024 - 00:01
If South African Danie van Heerden wins Power Slap 8, the biggest event this rapidly growing sport has ever seen, he’ll take the title of Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion of the World. Not an unimpressive accomplishment for the big guy hailing from Pretoria, who weighs 160kg and has a personality to match. ..
