'Hacks' continues to look at bias faced by different generations of women
Sensitivities are examined with humour, writes Margaret Gardiner
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Hacks is a funny, subliminally provocative series that deals with everything from ageism, to sexuality, to the entitlement of Gen Z. Starring Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a legendary, ageing female comedian, and Hannah Einbinder as Ava, the young woman hired to punch up Deborah’s comedy routine, the show examines the biases and challenges of women from different generations. The humour comes from their different world views and the grudging admiration that develops. Hacks has won multiple Emmy’s and Golden Globes...
