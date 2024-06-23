Missing-girl mystery with a twist
'Under the Bridge' shows how suffering and prejudice can boil under the surface of a community before finding their outlet in a terrible, violent tragedy
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Creator Quinn Shephard’s adaptation of the best-selling true-crime novel by Rebecca Godfrey about the 1997 murder of a teenage girl on the Edenic island of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, is both a familiar show and an ambitiously flawed but ultimately rewarding one. ..
