Lifestyle

Missing-girl mystery with a twist

'Under the Bridge' shows how suffering and prejudice can boil under the surface of a community before finding their outlet in a terrible, violent tragedy

23 June 2024 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Creator Quinn Shephard’s adaptation of the best-selling true-crime novel by Rebecca Godfrey about the 1997 murder of a teenage girl on the Edenic island of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, is both a familiar show and an ambitiously flawed but ultimately rewarding one. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s first amphibious passenger bus to cruise in Cape Town Travel
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. State of the nation undressed: how the red carpet changes designers' lives The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. A deep dive into the intensely pleasurable National Arts Festival Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Aaron Eckhart brings gravitas to the spy world in his latest movie ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...