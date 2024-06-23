Mysterious monoliths and a klap from the collective unconscious
The puzzling appearance of strange columns in remote places around the world sends Aspasia Karras searching the remote places of the human mind
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Of the many strange manifestations during the recent pandemic, the monoliths may have been the most peculiar. The first one was discovered in the of Utah sometime in November of the first year of the plague. It was, you may recall, a three-sided metal object more than 3m tall, reflecting the ancient rock formations — and the mystified shepherds who came upon it — back to themselves in its perfectly shiny, eerily smooth surface. They were there to count the bighorn sheep that roam wild in Red Rock Country. They spotted the unidentified object from their helicopter...
