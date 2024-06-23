'The Iron Claw' wrestles with masculinity
Family torn apart and cursed by tragedy as father pushes his sons to the limit in Iron Claw
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Director Sean Durkin has long been fascinated by the story of American professional wrestling dynasty the Von Erich family who, driven by paterfamilias Fritz’s determination that all his sons would reach the heights of wrestling glory he'd failed to achieve, saw their family torn apart and cursed by tragedy as they slaved towards fulfilling their father’s impossible wishes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.