Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | High-Flyers magazine takes you beyond borders

France offers more than just Paris in this year of the Olympics

25 June 2024 - 11:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Go beyond our borders to find adventure.
Go beyond our borders to find adventure.
Image: 123RF/loft39studio

In this edition of High-Flyers we travel beyond Mzansi's wildlife, lush savannas and rolling grasslands to rugged mountains and pristine coastlines. And if you're headed out to watch the Olympics live, you may want to stay just a little bit longer to explore France's beauteous places beyond the city of love, Paris.

We also chat children and gaming and call you to action to support a group of young pre-teen robotics enthusiasts who have invented a chess board for the blind. There's so much to explore and experience in this edition of High-Flyers.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. A cool way to tour the Cape: on a vintage bike with a sidecar and a dog Travel
  2. SA’s Mrs Curve Globe delighted to hand the baton to new queen Lifestyle
  3. Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame Lifestyle
  4. Let the wine flow like water as SA entrepreneur pays it forward Food
  5. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...