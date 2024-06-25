Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | The SA Schools Collection

A guide for parents on the education journey of their children

25 June 2024 - 11:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Navigate the school journey of your child with The SA Schools Collection.
Navigate the school journey of your child with The SA Schools Collection.
Image: 123RF/karandaev

Navigating a child’s education is not for the faint-hearted as most parents can attest in the best of times. There are twists and turns, ups and downs, some smooth sailing along the way and quite a bit of turbulence. Throw in the rapid changes technology has had on how we learn and the mental toll of social media on young minds, and it’s no wonder we are all overwhelmed.

Yet, there is no journey so full of wonder, joy and growth for both parents and learners. In this issue of The South African Schools Collection, we arm you with what we hope are the right tools to get your journey on the right track.

Vukani Magubane, Editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. A cool way to tour the Cape: on a vintage bike with a sidecar and a dog Travel
  2. SA’s Mrs Curve Globe delighted to hand the baton to new queen Lifestyle
  3. Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame Lifestyle
  4. Let the wine flow like water as SA entrepreneur pays it forward Food
  5. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...