Unboxed: Samsung SA reveals a new era of AI TV

Not only does the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV promise an unparalleled viewing experience in the premium large-screen category, but it's energy efficient too. It boasts AI Energy Mode to save power without compromising picture quality.

It's available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and three sizes: 65”, 75” and 85”.

Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The Neo QLED 4K Smart TV incorporates cutting-edge innovations from the brand's flagship Neo QLED 8K, offering ground-breaking features powered by an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution.

Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. It also boasts the world’s first Pantone-validated display for colour accuracy, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is available in sizes ranging from 55” to 98”.

World's first glare-free OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

Enjoy glare-free viewing with the brand's pioneering OLED 4K HDR Smart TV, which eliminates unnecessary reflection, while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition.

Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K, this Smart TV incorporates features such as Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.

Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, the Samsung OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is the ultimate choice for gaming.

It's available in two models, S95D and S90D, and sizes ranging from 55” to 83”.

All-new Music Frame

Launching in July, the versatile Music Frame HW-LS60D Wireless Smart Speaker allows you to display your personal photos or artwork, while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a stand-alone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.