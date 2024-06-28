Unboxed: Samsung SA reveals a new era of AI TV
Pre-order your new Samsung AI-powered TV today to unlock an amazing deal
As the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 18 consecutive years, it's no surprise that Samsung’s latest gadgets promise to elevate the home entertainment experience with a range of powerful, AI-driven solutions.
“We're expanding the limits of home entertainment by incorporating AI to transcend traditional viewing experiences,” says Mike van Lier, vice-president of consumer electronics at Samsung SA. “This year’s TV line-up showcases our dedication to innovation, delivering products that are not only premium viewing quality but also significantly enrich our consumers’ lifestyles.”
Leveraging the powerful Tizen OS (operating system), and secured by Samsung Knox, the brand's AI screens are designed to be the personalised hub at the heart of your home's smart ecosystem, offering a suite of features, apps and platforms.
The moment you turn on your new Samsung TV, it'll recognise and connect to existing networks and devices — including Samsung gadgets as well as third-party appliances and IoT devices compatible with Matter and HCA standards — via a simple notification on your smartphone. This allows you to manage everything from your home's lighting to security sensors directly from the screen.
Additionally, you can simply bring your smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. It can conveniently be used as a game controller too.
New products for all your entertainment needs
The brand recently unveiled its 2024 line-up of TV and sound devices at an Unbox & Discover event at the Samsung Experience Store in the Design Quarter, Johannesburg.
Here's what you can look forward to:
Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV
Samsung's newest flagship Smart TV, the Neo QLED 8K, is powered by an advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.
It's packed with AI-driven picture and sound technology to enhance and personalise your big screen experience:
- 8K AI Upscaling Pro transforms your favourite shows and movies up to an 8K resolution to match the TV's display, allowing you to enjoy an incredible level of detail and outstanding picture clarity.
- AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer — it's a dream for sports fans.
- Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture, pulling you into each and every scene.
- Active Voice Amplifier Pro excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly.
- Object Tracking Sound Pro syncs the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience.
- Adaptive Sound Pro intelligently adjusts the audio to the content and room acoustics for rich, lifelike sound.
- AI Auto Game Mode kicks in during gaming, optimising the visuals and audio for an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience.
- AI Customisation Mode adjusts the picture for each scene based on user preference.
Not only does the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV promise an unparalleled viewing experience in the premium large-screen category, but it's energy efficient too. It boasts AI Energy Mode to save power without compromising picture quality.
It's available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and three sizes: 65”, 75” and 85”.
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
The Neo QLED 4K Smart TV incorporates cutting-edge innovations from the brand's flagship Neo QLED 8K, offering ground-breaking features powered by an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution.
Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. It also boasts the world’s first Pantone-validated display for colour accuracy, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.
The Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is available in sizes ranging from 55” to 98”.
World's first glare-free OLED 4K HDR Smart TV
Enjoy glare-free viewing with the brand's pioneering OLED 4K HDR Smart TV, which eliminates unnecessary reflection, while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition.
Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K, this Smart TV incorporates features such as Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.
Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, the Samsung OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is the ultimate choice for gaming.
It's available in two models, S95D and S90D, and sizes ranging from 55” to 83”.
All-new Music Frame
Launching in July, the versatile Music Frame HW-LS60D Wireless Smart Speaker allows you to display your personal photos or artwork, while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a stand-alone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.
Premium Q-Series Soundbar (Q990D)
With an 11.1.4-channel set-up with Wireless Dolby Atmos, the Q990D stand as a testament to Samsung’s continued leadership as the world’s best-selling soundbar brand for the past 10 years.
It features innovations such as Sound Grouping for pulsating, room-filling sound and an option for personal listening that allows you to enjoy content through rear speakers without disturbing others.
Unlock amazing deals: Pre-order your Samsung AI-powered TV today
Samsung is offering some incredible deals to celebrate the unveiling of its 2024 line-up of TVs and sound devices.
Pre-order a new 65” Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV and you'll get a R5,000 Samsung online store voucher, plus a free Q-series Soundbar HW-Q990C. Offer valid until July 3 2024 at participating retailers and Samsung.com. Ts & Cs apply.
For more information, or to pre-order Samsung's exciting new products, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.
Please note the features of the devices mentioned may vary by model.