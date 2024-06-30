Lifestyle

Hot Lunch

A life changing tap of the magic wand from the fairy godmother of fashion

30 June 2024 - 00:00

A week ago I was in the lobby of the JSE judging the AFI Fastrack young designers competition. The surprising setting for a fashion competition in the financial heartland of South Africa was an intentional nudge from the brains behind the operation — Precious Moloi-Motsepe — making the obvious connection between business and fashion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unboxed: Samsung SA reveals a new era of AI TV Lifestyle
  2. Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame Lifestyle
  3. A cool way to tour the Cape: on a vintage bike with a sidecar and a dog Travel
  4. Sustainable food choices and healthy eating: a pathway to wellness Food
  5. SA’s first amphibious passenger bus to cruise in Cape Town Travel

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...