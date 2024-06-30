Dance meets visual storytelling at Vrystaat Kunstefees
At this year’s Vrystaat Kunstefees, University of Johannesburg Arts & Culture will present With-Out Limits, a visually stunning dance production that probes the boundaries between reality and imagination in a hyperconnected world
University of Johannesburg (UJ) Arts & Culture, a division of the institution’s faculty of art, design and architecture, will soon participate in the upcoming 2024 Vrystaat Kunstefees, which takes place from July 2-6 this year. The arts festival, also known as Tsa-Botjhaba, is an established event with national and international work in a range of genres. It has been held annually for the past 23 years in Bloemfontein and showcases a range of creative disciplines, including visual arts, music, dance, theatre and literature. “One festival, many stories” is the guiding principle behind the programming this year...
