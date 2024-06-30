Spray’s here to stay: writing’s on the wall for future of Jozi’s growing graffiti scene

You might have absent-mindedly driven past it on Jan Smuts Avenue or photographed it in Newtown, and you may regard it as either eitherart or vandalism, but, whatever your level of interest or stance, the presence of graffiti in Joburg is becoming undeniable, writes Mila de Villiers

Defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “usually unauthorised writing or drawing on a public surface”, the modern history of the act/art of publicly and visibly leaving a distinct mark originated in New York City in the 1970s, and its local progenitor was Cape Town...