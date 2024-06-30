Lifestyle

Tyla, Focalistic, Makhadzi: SA stars shine in LA at BET Awards

30 June 2024 - 00:04
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent

Grammy winner Tyla is among some of South Africa's top talents set to shine at Sunday night’s BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, along with artists including Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice, GloRilla and Will Smith...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unboxed: Samsung SA reveals a new era of AI TV Lifestyle
  2. Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame Lifestyle
  3. A cool way to tour the Cape: on a vintage bike with a sidecar and a dog Travel
  4. Sustainable food choices and healthy eating: a pathway to wellness Food
  5. SA’s first amphibious passenger bus to cruise in Cape Town Travel

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...