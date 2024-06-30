You can’t go wrong with a classic

Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Cinema returns for June and July

Audiences loved the four Throwback Cinema titles that were screened by Ster-Kinekor during May, so they've decided to continuing showing old movies through June and into July. Bringing back much-loved movie titles is enticing film lovers back into the cinema. The added bonus is that the movie ticket price for all these titles is a throwback price, at R50 per ticket...