Zulu termite fodder
30 June 2024 - 00:00
I'm the type of Zulu that's been chewed by termites. That's a direct translation of a Zulu insult IFP members used to hurl at Zulu folks who supported the ANC in the late 1980s, early 1990s. Isn’t it a perfect circle that I write this at the apex of an unprecedented bromance of governing KwaZulu-Natal between the two parties?..
