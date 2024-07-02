Toyota Hilux GR-S III leaves room for an even wilder breed of bakkie

Countless sites support the idea that there is no country more beautiful than South Africa.

Between the breathtaking essential tourist stops, you might stumble across more arcane slices of nature that only a privileged few will ever enjoy.

We found such a location about an hour and a half out of Gqeberha, down the N2 towards Knysna. Getting off the freeway, cruising beyond those huge white windmills, we arrive at a privately owned spot with exclusive thoroughfare to its very own beach.

After a few minutes in slow convoy, we emerge at the pristine shoreline, with dunes ranging from big to bigger. It was as if we drove through a portal and ended up in Namibia.

You could have easily faked an Instagram post about glamorous cross-border travel, so convincing was the scenery.

One almost felt a tinge of shame over what we were about to do at the secluded slice of coastal paradise.

Kicking up dust, of course, in the latest and most extreme iteration of the Toyota Hilux yet.

Interestingly, while we drove the car almost a month ago, we were sworn to secrecy until very recently.

Toyota imposed an embargo as it was concerned that fanfare around its baby would be drowned by more pressing election-related themes.