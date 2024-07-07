LAST WORD
A ‘White Boy Summer’ or a White House grandad winter?
Being a white boy is apparently tough in this era of uppity women and old men clinging to power beyond their prime. Aspasia Karras tries to feel sorry for them…
Tom Hanks, the heroic everyman of white America, has a son called Chet, unsurprisingly. Hanks Jr — “just don’t call him a nepo baby” — has a musical career that's come into its own. He spawned a song that's caught the imagination of a certain section of the socially disenfranchised population of the world, White Boy Summer, the battle cry of all those “put upon” blokes who've felt the tide of popular opinion turn against them. His riposte to Nicki Minaj’s Hot Girl Summer is slick with resounding rhymes calling out the ladies: “I swear to God, man, as soon as you get a bag/These bitches wanna take it from you.”..
