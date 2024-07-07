Art imitates life as HEAT Festival sets precedent
HEAT Festival showcases diversity of queer and nonbinary artists
With most arts events in Cape Town taking place in summer, HEAT Festival is setting a precedent with its focus on staging a programme during winter. It will also be the first time 15 exhibitions open across the city, all curated to respond to a theme: Common Ground, set by curators Voni Baloyi, Mary Corrigall, Nkgopoleng Moloi and Andrew Lamprecht with proposals invited for theatre, opera and jazz programmes to complement the art. The curators sought to uncover the conditions that bring people together, a fitting objective given the festival fosters a sense of community between city-based art spaces and different arts sectors during the quiet period in Cape Town. ..
