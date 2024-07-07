Lifestyle

How to braai a winning cocktail

Bartender Pat Rowson reveals the cherry on top of his best-in-the-world margarita

07 July 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

He’s strong, he’s fit, he talks a lot, is “a bit of a psychologist for guys in need of a drink” — and now he is the creator of the Joburg-inspired “chakalakita” — silver medal winner in the 2024 Cointreau Margarita Challenge. ..

