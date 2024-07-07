Your weekly stars July 8-14

CANCER
June 21 — July 22
Wednesday brings potential conflict with someone you love. Detach and discuss. We’re talking about the business of personal growth. You’ll have plenty of time for yourself, as the career totters on at its own pace. Last week’s Cancerian New Moon brought offers of luxury and indulgence. Take a personal day. It could be just what you need.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Persistence and determination replace natural charm as this week’s weapons of choice. Keep in mind that you’ll eventually get what you need, but that the route may alter. An open mind is vital. Career is this week’s major focus. If you’re job hunting, keep at it. Month-end will see results. If you’re working, hang in through the weird parts. And spend time at home to remind yourself what it’s all for.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
The spirit of adventure crept in while you were looking the other way. Try some planning this time. There’s a lot happening and with a little organisation, you’ll be able to fit it all in. Love is fantastic, so you could probably persuade someone gorgeous to join you on your quest for fun. If travel’s out, how about taking a course. Stimulate that creative brain.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Has anyone ever told you to chill out? You’re taking yourself much too seriously. Result? Stress — enough to cause illness. This week is for planning, organising and discovering creative new ways of exploring your hidden talents. Love is taking you to a happier place. Relish the moments. Then decide what you really want. You may find you’ve already got it.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Relationships are flourishing as you attract all the right people into your space. Are you looking for love, friends, business partners? There’s a smorgasbord of offerings. Just one tiny note: bank or home loans need more investigation. That dreaded small print is small for a reason. Stop being so nice. Demand your rights.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
Mild frustrations with neighbours or relatives won’t detract from a fabulous week. If you’re upsetting yourself over nothing, try yoga — your balance is off. Much more interesting is a career that’s leading you down adventurous new paths. Focus on subtly reminding the bosses that you’re doing a fabulous job, and that you love what you’re doing. Patience.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
That stop-start career madness is on the go again. And this time you could be looking at a whole new beginning. If you’ve been developing your talents, you’ll be well set to handle the new challenges. But if you’re still doing that modest thing, you’ll end up working harder to keep up. Visualise yourself in a happier place.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Think brilliant ideas and magical plans. Here’s your chance to examine the senses, discovering what each has to offer. And while you’re waiting for the planets to kick in, spare a thought for a desultory love life. Ask yourself what you can do to make your wishes come true. You’ve forgotten that it’s your job to make yourself happy. All it takes is a decision.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Financial challenges? Extra expenses? You need to learn something about financial management. If you have to, take a course or get advice. Your creative genius mingles with a new determination to succeed. If you can manage the spoils once you get them, you’ll be on the way to tycoonville by September. Meanwhile, look out for inspiration and assistance.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Had any sleep yet? Your energies are petering out, and your body needs another look. With the planet of abundance sitting in your wallet, you’ll have the means to play. Make a list of goals, preparing yourself for bigger things. This is a year of personal mastery, so dream big and aim high. Work picks up next week. Have some fun until then.
TAURUS (20 APRIL — 20 MAY)
Hot planets are jazzing up your love life, revving your confidence and filling you up with good will. Don’t be surprised by a sudden urge to redecorate, or even give yourself a makeover. Might as well. The career is taking its time, allowing space for more interesting indulgences. Don’t create stress where there isn’t any.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Luck, opportunity and fortune are with you all year. Don’t waste any chances to leap into the next phase of your life. Your status has probably already improved at work. And if friendships are causing temporary problems, use those newly honed instincts to choose the best response.
Your weekly stars July 8-14
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/kudryashka
Katherine Keneza, July 2 1988
Durban, 5am
Sun sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Aquarius
Rising sign: Gemini
You’re destined for bigger things as the planets of change and success launch themselves into your career. Abundance and recognition are part of your life journey. Now you’ll have to decide what, precisely, you want to be recognised for. There’s a rebellious madness in you, pushing you. No point relying on love to keep you sane either. Personal relationships, for you, have rules you’ve yet to define. For now, think career options and experimentation. The planets are playing, inviting you to join them. If travel comes up — start packing. Don’t make any long-term plans. Don’t sign any contracts before October. And look out for some new friends. You’re not alone in this. Your team awaits.
Want your chart read?
Email asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
