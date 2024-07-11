SPOTLIGHT | High winds, high drama in ‘Twisters’; ‘Longlegs’ brings death and dread; psychic truths on TV

This week’s episode of Spotlight focuses on a big disaster movie for the biggest cinema screens, a reality-bending adventure exhibit for all ages, and a look at Season 4 of renowned local clairvoyant Taz Singh’s On the Couch with Taz series.

A high-stakes action adventure in Twisters (at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and DBOX) takes on one of nature’s most fascinating and destructive forces and is releasing on all big cinema formats. It serves as a sequel to the 1996 box office hit, Twister, but with an intensified storm. Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a former storm chaser, lured back in the game when she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) in this adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping movie experience.

Hailed by film critics as possibly the best horror movie of the year, Longlegs, on at cinemas, features an FBI agent, Lee Harker, who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case. It reveals evidence of the occult as well as a personal connection to the killer for the agent. This nightmarish film stars an unrecognisable Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood. Prepare for an unsettling movie experience filled with dread and fear.

Internationally renowned local clairvoyant Taz Singh is showing no signs of slowing down with Season 4 of the popular series On the Couch with Taz, streaming on Viva Nation TV. With more than 20 years’ experience, she’s helped people all over the world to find answers regarding their future or seeking closure around the loss of loved ones. Don’t miss Spotlight’s exclusive interview with Singh this week.

A fresh and unique entertainment option is now available as the first of its kind in Africa with the opening of the Museum of Illusions in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Following the inception of this global phenomenon in 2015 in Croatia, there are now 53 Museums of Illusion worldwide. It’s a reality-bending adventure with exhibits offering interactive displays suitable for all ages. Visitors can enjoy more than 60 optical illusions and immersive experiences that will leave them awestruck.