LAST WORD
Getting it on in the morning with the latest trend — Hurkle-Durkling
If you don't, shame on you. You're doomed to failure, and you'll be blackballed for life from the 5am Club. If anyone asks, you know where to find me, writes Aspasia Karras.
14 July 2024 - 00:00
What is your morning routine? I ask this because the interwebs are awash with people spontaneously answering this hitherto entirely insignificant and not-much-asked question. From the frequency of people volunteering this information, I must conclude that the answer is all important. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.