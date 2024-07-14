Goema superstar: how Mac McKenzie reshaped the sound of Cape Town
Valmont Layne studies Cape Town's music history, including General “Mac” McKenzie's contribution
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Gerald “Mac” McKenzie passed away earlier this year. He will be remembered as a renegade spirit and innovator in South African music. The composer and bassist changed Cape Town’s goema music tradition forever. Growing up in the city’s carnival culture, he helped form The Genuines. Valmont Layne studied Cape Town’s music history, including McKenzie’s contribution. We asked him three questions...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.