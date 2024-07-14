Goema superstar: how Mac McKenzie reshaped the sound of Cape Town

Valmont Layne studies Cape Town's music history, including General “Mac” McKenzie's contribution

Gerald “Mac” McKenzie passed away earlier this year. He will be remembered as a renegade spirit and innovator in South African music. The composer and bassist changed Cape Town’s goema music tradition forever. Growing up in the city’s carnival culture, he helped form The Genuines. Valmont Layne studied Cape Town’s music history, including McKenzie’s contribution. We asked him three questions...