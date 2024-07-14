Pitman's debut just in the Nick of time
Featuring the likes Mandla Matsha and Refiloe Olifant, the offering is an impressive collection of jazz talent I wouldn’t think twice about watching live.
14 July 2024 - 00:00
One of may favourite comedies is Sweet and Lowdown, written and directed by the great, though somewhat tarnished, American auteur Woody Allen. In it, Emmet Ray (Sean Penn), plays a fictional guitarist plagued by the genius of real life Parisian musician, Django Reinhardt (who he considers the best jazz guitarist in the world). ..
