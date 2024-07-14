‘Queen Modjadji’s story represents strength, wisdom and spiritual power’
Controversial new TV series is one of a matriarchal dynasty whose rain-summoning abilities earned her a place in African history.
14 July 2024 - 00:03
For many, Queen Modjadji of the Balobedu people in Limpopo, is equal parts legend and myth. Known to some as the Rain Queen, she’s revered for her mystical abilities to bring rain to the drought-prone lands. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.