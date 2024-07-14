Sweating in style
Tenniscore, the next gen and why tennis is here to stay
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Let’s talk about that movie. Challengers starring it-girl-of-the-moment Zendaya, by famed Italian director Luca Guadagnino, was perhaps the most hyped sports movie of the decade. And it was all about tennis. Well, tennis and sex. Or rather, tennis posturing and the anticipation of sex. ..
