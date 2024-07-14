Sweet seggae music, the story of Mauritian Reggae
The story of the genre is the story of Kaya. Seggae wasn't just about the beat, it was what it stood for, writes Carsten Rasch.
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Veronique’s hairdressing salon is an oasis of calm in the bustling neighbourhood of Rose Hill, pronounced Rôzill in Mauritian Créole, typically fusing the two words into one, and rolling the ‘R’ in the back of your throat. Veronique is the widow of the late Joseph Reginald Topize, better known as Kaya, the island’s most revered pop star, whose death sparked the worst riots the island has seen...
