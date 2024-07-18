SPOTLIGHT | New EP from The Parlotones; the truth about ‘Twisters’; previews of new movies

This week’s episode of Spotlight offers the thoughts of South Africans on the action-adventure cinema offering, Twisters, and celebrates an iconic music group’s release of a new EP.

Spotlight joins in on the nostalgia with one of SA’s most beloved indie rock bands: The Parlotones, popular for hit songs including Push Me to the Floor and I’m Only Human. The new Extended Play release series, Forgotten Songs, shares a glimpse into the band’s early days and their musical journey to date. As the band continue to share their stories through music, fans can look forward to live performances on July 27 in Johannesburg, and on July 28 in Durban, as they perform their classic hits, as well as some new tracks.

Twisters, the latest action adventure from award-winning director Lee Isaac Chung, in all premium cinema formats now at cinemas everywhere, is creating a whirlwind at local and global box offices. Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment on those lucky cinema fans treated to an advance screening who share their thoughts on their experience of the 4DX presentation.

We also share a flurry of trailers as Spotlight keeps you up to date with all the latest movies coming to the big screen. This week we look at the high-octane F1, starring Brad Pitt. Releasing only in June 2025 it is nonetheless already building up speed. Another highly anticipated release is the next instalment of director Ridley Scott’s masterpiece Gladiator, with the next film coming to cinemas on November 15. There is also a glimpse into Sam Wilson’s embodiment of Captain America: Brave New World, arriving on the big screen worldwide on Valentine’s Day 2025. Don’t miss our take on Deadpool & Wolverine (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman), bringing us Marvel Studio’s most unlikely dynamic duo as they battle a common enemy.