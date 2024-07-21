LAST WORD
Earth is in menopause, people, so time itself needs to take a break
There is a positive spin to the planet's hot flushes and expanding waist line: our days are getting longer
21 July 2024 - 00:00
Do you find yourself among that section of the population who believe there are never enough hours in the day? Oh ye harried masses, you overstretched ones running on fumes and endless reminders on your phone for things you are meant to be doing, meetings you are meant to be in, appointments and school pick ups — yes you! — I come bearing good news and tidings of great joy! Our days are getting longer. Not because of daylight saving, but because of our own efforts. Human agency and all that. Our actions are finally paying off. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.