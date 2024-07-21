LAST WORD

Earth is in menopause, people, so time itself needs to take a break

There is a positive spin to the planet's hot flushes and expanding waist line: our days are getting longer

Do you find yourself among that section of the population who believe there are never enough hours in the day? Oh ye harried masses, you overstretched ones running on fumes and endless reminders on your phone for things you are meant to be doing, meetings you are meant to be in, appointments and school pick ups — yes you! — I come bearing good news and tidings of great joy! Our days are getting longer. Not because of daylight saving, but because of our own efforts. Human agency and all that. Our actions are finally paying off. ..