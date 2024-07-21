Lifestyle

Growing for Gold: The Story of Woolworths' ClemenGold

21 July 2024 - 00:00

Winter is often synonymous with cosying up indoors, but it's also the perfect time to indulge in our local bountiful citrus harvest, particularly deliciously sweet ClemenGold mandarins. A source of vitamin C, these sweet and aromatic fruits contribute to the normal function of the immune system, especially needed during the cold and flu season as well as overall wellness making them an important part of our winter diet. Their juicy, bright flavours and colour not only enhance winter meals but also elevate moods, adding a burst of vibrancy to the colder months...

