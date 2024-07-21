NYO Jazz brings buffet of music to SA
It’s exciting to be a part of what the world will see in the future — the next John Coltranes, Charlie Parkers and Nora Jones’ are in our band, says artistic director Sean Jones
Carnegie Hall’s critically-acclaimed national youth jazz orchestra (NYO Jazz) led by artistic director/trumpeter Sean Jones, returns for its seventh season of extraordinary music-making, embarking on its first tour to South Africa from July 22 to August 5. This remarkable ensemble, created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) in 2018, each year brings together 22 of the most outstanding teen jazz musicians from across the US to train, perform, and tour with some of the world’s greatest artists while also serving as music ambassadors, sharing America’s greatest art form with audiences around the globe. ..
