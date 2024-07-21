Oddball attractions loading in both Cape Town and Jozi

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS

Paris, New York, Dubai and Shanghai are among the more than 50 cities that have one — and now Joburg does too, with the arrival of South Africa's first Museum of Illusions in Rosebank. It features more than 60 exhibits meant to “tease the senses and trick the mind” with holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and more.

The concept was first launched in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015 and caught on so well that the Joburg iteration is the world's 53rd franchise. The parent company calls it “the largest and fastest-growing chain of privately held museums” on Earth and yet no two museums are the same.

Photos and filming are encouraged, so those looking for cool social-media content — or just cool mementos — are sure to have a field day, while the creative leveraging of art, science, maths and psychology means there is an educational element too.

• The Zone @ Rosebank. R190 for adults, R150 for children under 12. Open seven days a week. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Find out more here.





MUSEUM OF DOGS