Oddball attractions loading in both Cape Town and Jozi
Take a bow-wow to man's bestie or get your mind bent at one of these two quirky new museums
MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS
Paris, New York, Dubai and Shanghai are among the more than 50 cities that have one — and now Joburg does too, with the arrival of South Africa's first Museum of Illusions in Rosebank. It features more than 60 exhibits meant to “tease the senses and trick the mind” with holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and more.
The concept was first launched in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015 and caught on so well that the Joburg iteration is the world's 53rd franchise. The parent company calls it “the largest and fastest-growing chain of privately held museums” on Earth and yet no two museums are the same.
Photos and filming are encouraged, so those looking for cool social-media content — or just cool mementos — are sure to have a field day, while the creative leveraging of art, science, maths and psychology means there is an educational element too.
• The Zone @ Rosebank. R190 for adults, R150 for children under 12. Open seven days a week. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Find out more here.
MUSEUM OF DOGS
Dog lovers in Cape Town can mark their calendars for a special treat this coming week: a “walkies” to the new Museum of Dogs, set to open on Saturday.
Founder Karel van der Vyver, 24, says the goal is to create “a happy space where dog lovers from all over the world will come together to enjoy themselves”.
It will feature a brief overview of the history of dogs in South Africa; exhibitions of pet photography by Emma O'Brien and ceramics by Tania Bubb; as well as short films about dogs from around the world. But primarily it will be a pat on the back to the human bond, with moving “tails” by owners about how their precious pups have enriched their lives, alongside objects representing these warm and fuzzy ties.
Van der Vyver recently told HeraldLIVE that the project was born out of tragedy: the death of his aunt from cancer about five years ago. In her will, the devoted dog owner left a portion of her estate to dog shelters.
“This got me thinking about all the amazing stories I’ve heard about famous dogs and people’s relationships with their dogs, and the idea of a museum to document all these incredible stories started forming,” he said.
One of the many stories featured in the museum is of a divorced couple who, by sharing custody of their dog, rekindled their romance, while another is about a woman who “accidentally” neutered a pedigreed breeding dog.
A “memory book” will be available for people to write down their own dog stories, some of which will be included in later displays. The museum will also have a coffee shop and gift shop.
• 95 Keerom Street, Cape Town. Open Tuesday — Friday, 10am — 5pm. R100 for adults, R50 for children under 16. For more information, go here.