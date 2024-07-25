SPOTLIGHT | 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in powerhouse team-up; art lovers' feast; Madiba short doccies on TV
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are front and centre in this comedy action; 'African Art Spaces' showcases a multisensory exhibition of the continent's best artists; Nelson Mandela shorts honour this global icon on Viva Nation TV
Spotlight looks in on the highly anticipated combination of two Marvel Universe superheroes appearing on the big screen in the same movie, some of Southern Africa’s finest artists, and a documentary series paying tribute to Nelson Mandela.
The third instalment in the R-rated blockbuster Deadpool series has Wolverine joining in on the comedy action in Deadpool & Wolverine, on at cinemas, in 3D, IMAX and 4DX.
Director Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum series, Free Guy) orchestrates Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) meeting with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) at a time when Wolverine is recovering from injuries, and his misfortunes only escalate. The two heroes must put aside their hilarious differences to defeat a common enemy. With the film garnering rave reviews following premieres around the world, don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the SA red-carpet event.
With African Art Spaces, Spaces Africa, in collaboration with SA Creatives, brings an exciting, multisensory exhibition to art lovers in SA. Honouring diverse contemporary artists across Africa, ranging from art illustration, visual installations and street art to music, it is curated by artists for artists and fans. Spotlight attended the opening to showcase the inspiration and beauty of this collaboration. More information is available on SACREATIVES on Instagram.
With Nelson Mandela’s birthday last week, an initiative to honour the icon who captivated the world has been made available in a five-part short documentary series, The Power of Words. Streaming on Viva Nation TV, each film embodies a famous quote from Madiba, bringing together five filmmakers who have interpreted a quote from him in their own way. The result is a combination of diverse narratives with Madiba’s wisdom at their centre, seen through a cinematic lens.
