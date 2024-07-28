Hard times in Baltimore
Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram's emotional performances bring something undeniably strange and beautiful to ‘Lady in the Lake’ writes Tymon Smith
28 July 2024 - 00:00
In his 1977 song, Randy Newman immortalised Baltimore as a “hard town by the sea”, where there was “nowhere to run to” and “nothin’ here for free”. On the small screen, Newman’s description of Maryland’s biggest city has been reinforced by shows like the ground-breaking police procedural Homicide: Life on the Streets and Baltimore native David Simon’s The Wire. Baltimore is indeed, if you believe what you see on TV, a place where “Man, it’s hard just to live, just to live”...
