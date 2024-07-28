Last home visit for ‘The Good Doctor’
In the seventh and final season Freddie Highmore’s character must now deal with the very different but rewarding challenges of becoming a father
28 July 2024 - 00:00
British actor Freddie Highmore has become a household face to the legions of fans of The Good Doctor, the medical drama in which he plays Shaun Murphy, a surgical savant who suffers from autism. Created by David Shore, whose previous medical drama House, also featured a main character with serious social problems, for different reasons, The Good Doctor is now in its seventh and final season. Highmore’s character must now deal with the very different but rewarding challenges of becoming a father. ..
