LAST WORD
Putin, just so you know, Griner is not shooting blanks
The Russians, on the other hand, are doing a lot of shooting — in the direction of the Ukrainians — and apparently missing the mark on the home front.
28 July 2024 - 00:00
I’m delighted to report that two years after Moscow released US “super spy”, basketball star and possessor of 0.7 grams of medicinal marijuana oil, from the gulag after sentencing her to nine years of hard labour for possession of the enemy’s passport and the oil — Brittney Griner has reproduced. She’s had a baby boy with her wife. ..
