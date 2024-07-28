‘The Curse’ is unlike anything else in the TV universe
Prepare yourself for a deeply unsettling watch
28 July 2024 - 00:00
There’s cringe comedy and then there’s Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s The Curse, a show that takes the cult genre to such unbearable new levels of uncomfortable recognition that it’s almost impossible and deeply unsettling to watch. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.