Pre-order Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z series to unlock epic deals
The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are packed with AI-powered features that redefine what it's possible to do with a smartphone
Following the recent Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, Samsung Electronics SA has officially opened pre-orders for its newest range of mobile and wearable devices, which are packed with innovative Galaxy AI-powered features designed to make your life easier, help you unleash your creativity and boost your productivity.
Headlining the new line-up are the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones. A testament to Samsung's dedication to redefining smartphone design and functionality, these foldable devices feature the brand's iconic Flex Window (cover screen), with the compact Flip6 folding open to reveal a 6.7″ display, and the Fold6 an expansive tablet-like 7.6″ double screen.
As with previous generations of the Galaxy Z series, FlexMode allows you to bend these smartphones at a 90-degree angle, allowing them to stand independently on a flat surface.
Needless to say, the Flip6 and Fold6's versatile and flexible form factors provide plenty of opportunities to make the most of their exciting Galaxy AI-powered features, which include AI Photo Edit, AI Translate, Circle to Search and more.
Complementing these smartphones — and boasting their own Galaxy AI-powered features — are a selection of new earbuds (Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Buds3) and smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7), each designed to integrate seamlessly with Samsung’s ecosystem of products.
These intelligent smartwatches offer comprehensive health and wellness features, further enhancing the brand's vision for Galaxy AI to deliver personalised insights and holistic wellness experiences.
Samsung's latest mobile and wearable devices will be available from various suppliers at these recommended retail prices*:
- Galaxy Z Fold6 512 GB: R45,999
- Galaxy Z Fold6 256 GB: R43,499
- Galaxy Z Flip6: R25,999
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: R19,999
- Galaxy Watch7 (44mm): R7,499
- Galaxy Watch7 (40mm): R6,999
- Galaxy Buds3 Pro: R4,999
- Galaxy Buds3: R3,999
Pre-order your new Galaxy Z series smartphone and get exclusive benefits
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip6 or Fold6 smartphone before July 31 via Samsung.com and you'll receive free accessories worth up to R2,000. You'll also get up to 15% off when you add the new Galaxy Buds3 and/or Watch7 to your cart.
For a limited time only, you'll also have the option to get up to R15,000 cash back when trading in a qualifying device towards the purchase of your new Flip6 or Fold6.
For your peace of mind, Samsung Care+ — which protects your products with certified care from Samsung experts for accidental damage — will be offered for a reduced one-off fee of R999 on pre-orders until October 31 2024.
Don’t miss out! Order now and take full advantage of these great offers.
Terms and conditions apply. Pre-order fulfilment will begin from July 25 2024.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.
*Prices may vary depending on supplier.