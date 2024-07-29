Pre-order Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z series to unlock epic deals

Following the recent Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, Samsung Electronics SA has officially opened pre-orders for its newest range of mobile and wearable devices, which are packed with innovative Galaxy AI-powered features designed to make your life easier, help you unleash your creativity and boost your productivity.

Headlining the new line-up are the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones. A testament to Samsung's dedication to redefining smartphone design and functionality, these foldable devices feature the brand's iconic Flex Window (cover screen), with the compact Flip6 folding open to reveal a 6.7″ display, and the Fold6 an expansive tablet-like 7.6″ double screen.

As with previous generations of the Galaxy Z series, FlexMode allows you to bend these smartphones at a 90-degree angle, allowing them to stand independently on a flat surface.

Needless to say, the Flip6 and Fold6's versatile and flexible form factors provide plenty of opportunities to make the most of their exciting Galaxy AI-powered features, which include AI Photo Edit, AI Translate, Circle to Search and more.