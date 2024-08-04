A sketch of Zapiro’s lifework
Zapiro, Craig Tanner and Mondli Makhanya give the behind the scenes stories of the cartoonist's long professional relationship in latest documentary
04 August 2024 - 00:00
For decades, Zapiro, whose real name is Jonathan Shapiro, has been South Africa’s most celebrated and provocative political cartoonist – taking on those in power and mercilessly skewering his satirical targets, from presidents to politicians and everything and everyone in between. Director Craig Tanner’s new documentary, The Showerhead, chronicles Zapiro’s long history of using his pen as a weapon against injustice, misinformation and corruption. ..
