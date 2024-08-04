Hemmed in by the times: ‘Young Woman and the Sea’
Emmy Award-winning costume designer Gabriele Binder chats exclusively to the Sunday Times about her latest project
04 August 2024 - 00:00
Emmy Award-winning costume designer Gabriele Binder faced a challenge when creating the clothing for Young Woman and the Sea starring the Star Wars sequel actress Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel almost 100 years ago. The story documents a barrier breaker — a woman who wanted to swim competitively when people thought too much exertion might burst a woman’s heart...
