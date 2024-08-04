LAST WORD
High time I had a Snoop in my life
He too is an Olympian of course he must carry the Olympic torch. Imagine the blunt you can light with that big boy, Aspasia Karras ponders
04 August 2024 - 00:00
Here’s the thing with the Olympics (I preface this observation by mentioning, as I may have done before, that I’m of Greek extraction, so I have skin in the game), I don’t really know how I feel about them. Not because I haven’t delighted in Tatjana Smith’s breaststroke or the wonderfully obscure celebration of all things French that I've witnessed this past week. ..
