Your weekly stars August 5-11

LEO
July 23 — August 22
The pace accelerates at work, but you're having the time of your life. If ever there was a time to make it, that would be now. First up, clean the energy around you. Creativity can’t flow in a mess. Make space for everything new and shiny. Friendships too. And if love’s a little sparse, you’ll get round to that as soon as you have a moment. Today’s Leo new moon will send some fabulous ideas.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Your energies turn inward as solitary pursuits like meditation and reading call your name. Go where you’re taken. Your inner wisdom is growing and helping. Don’t question anything; accept it all as natural. One thing though: it’s a lucky week for you. You could win prizes or inherit money. Get ready to receive. The communication planet transforms on Monday, and starts whispering in your ear. Pay attention.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
You may think you’re in the middle of a crisis, but the truth is, you’re actually witnessing the start of something new and exciting. Nevertheless, you’re the type that needs direction pointers. Your best option would be to focus on one area of your life at a time. The big picture will overwhelm you. Pack a bag, you’re going on a trip. Make a point of insuring your luggage. The communication planet is on lunch for a while.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Worrying about how safe you are and whether your pension plan is intact will give you wrinkles. Do what you can, and trust the universe to take care of the rest. Much more valuable would be a revisit to the love life. How long is it since you’ve actually examined your relationship? It’s time to get your heart back on track. There’s a wildly romantic new moon to get you started.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
The confidence is there with wild bursts of energy for added flair. Make good use of the magic, but take care not to over-obligate your time or your limits. Affairs of the heart are much more fulfilling. Look out for mixed signals and make sure you go to the source. Today’s new moon sets you on an interesting new path. Get ready for an adventure.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Finally. You get a real chance to fix the finances. Fabulous career news arrives on Tuesday. You might even find your name on a shortlist for awards or promotions. For the first time in ages, you truly understand the meaning of money management. Even so, you might think about some professional help. This is your year to get rich.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Make some time to get away. Your mind and body are crying for a change of scenery — as is your relationship. If you can, take the loved one with you. You’ll surprise yourself with your need for a deeper kind of intimacy and honesty. And if you’re looking for new financial opportunities, note that this is not the week. Communications are on the fritz from tomorrow. Get advice before making up your mind.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Seize every opportunity to show off. If you’re not offered something yummy at work, find out why. Politely. Save space for a wild social life complete with a large dose of romance. But don’t take it too seriously. This week is about wicked delights and hearty congratulations. And whenever you feel inclined, share.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
The planets move into your unconscious realm, digging up your past and tossing out the garbage. Start by spring-cleaning your house before moving gently towards your head. The heart is last on the list. There’s a new moon today. But before you can invite the new, you’ll need to release the old. Keep today’s energies for yourself. Forgiveness and compassion are priorities. Forgive yourself first. Then write a list of dreams.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
Your moment of strength has arrived and it’s up to you to harness all the powers at your disposal. Now’s your chance to show that you can deliver the goods — and name your price. Mostly, you’re talking career. But feel free to use any leftover cosmic favours to fix up your home life. Today’s new moon signals the beginning of a fascinating new cycle. Trust your instincts. They’re at their best now.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
The career is waiting to shine. Which means you don’t have to wait much longer to make your presence felt. The planet of determination, ambition and giant egos is visiting — lending you the courage to make your move. Today’s new moon brings the energy you’ll need and tomorrow’s communication shift makes way for your extraordinary instincts. Decide what you want before the decisions are made for you.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
Domestic projects take precedence as the new moon beams down on your home. Thinking renovations or family trips? If that sounds tedious, widen your gaze. The career is on a mission of its own. All you really need do is show up. Communications flip out on Monday, so get ready to hone those wonderful instincts.
Your weekly stars August 5-11
See what the stars have in store for you this week
Image: 123RF/tutsi925
Marian Rametse, February 22
Joburg, 6.20pm
Sun sign: Pisces
Moon sign: Taurus
Rising sign: Leo
Feelings of failure and inadequacy overwhelm you, but they’re moving on soon. You’ve shifted into a new cycle in which opportunity arrives. Stay alert, and explore each new idea. You were born for success, and if you can work on those self-esteem issues, you’ll get where you’re going. You’ll have to work hard for your success though. You have a wonderfully practical nature, and the ability to hang in through the difficult moments. If you’re looking for love, it’s right around the corner. You may already have met your guy, but if not, he’s close by. The last year wasn’t easy for you, but the energies have shifted, and you’re about to take off. Trust yourself to make fabulous decisions. And laugh out loud whenever you’re confused. Laughter really is the best medicine.
Want your chart read?
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
